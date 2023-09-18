In Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season, the Cincinnati Bengals faced a disappointing defeat at the hands of the Baltimore Ravens. Despite the close nature of the game, there were several key individuals on the Bengals' roster who bore significant responsibility for the loss. This article delves into the four Bengals personnel most culpable for their defeat.

The Bengals' Week 2 Setback

For the second consecutive year, the Bengals commenced the season with an 0-2 record. This time around, they managed to find the end zone on a few occasions. However, when it came down to crunch time, the Ravens emerged victorious with a 27-24 win. This elevated Baltimore's record to 2-0 while the Bengals remained winless.

The loss was exasperating due to several factors. The Bengals' defense appeared to be a mere shadow of its former self, the offense struggled to gain momentum, and numerous missed opportunities added to the frustration.

Last year, a 0-2 start might have been more acceptable. However, with the Ravens, Browns, and Steelers all bolstering their rosters during the offseason, the Bengals cannot afford a similar beginning this time.

Here, we will pinpoint the four Cincinnati Bengals personnel who must shoulder the blame for their disheartening loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

In the game against the Ravens, Joe Burrow delivered a subpar performance. He threw for 222 yards and one touchdown but also had one interception. Burrow also missed several critical throws in the closing moments of the game. While Burrow has exhibited promise in the past, his performance in this game was a primary factor in the Bengals' loss.

Burrow's troubles can partly be attributed to his six-week absence from training camp due to a calf injury. That became evident in the first two games of the season. Although he displayed some promising throws toward the game's conclusion, the start of the season has been underwhelming.

At the midpoint of the third quarter, Burrow had a mere 84 passing yards, following a career-worst performance against Cleveland. Moreover, he made a costly interception in the red zone on the opening drive of the second half. This potentially swung the game by 10 or 14 points, with Baltimore responding with a touchdown.

Yes, the Bengals managed to turn things around in the second half with two passing touchdowns. However, a slow start and inconsistencies in the first half put them at a disadvantage for the second consecutive week.

To complicate things even more, Burrow's injury, sustained early in training camp, seems to be affecting his performance. His condition is a key storyline to watch amid the Bengals' winless start.

Joe Burrow’s slow starts continue. He is now 1-7 in his team’s first 2 games of a season in his NFL career. In those games he has 12 touchdowns and 9 interceptions while averaging 5.8 yards per attempt. pic.twitter.com/2s78EhRX7X — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) September 17, 2023

For the second year in a row, the Bengals have stumbled out of the gate. Despite Burrow's extended absence from training camp, the team possesses too much talent to perform at this level.

The Bengals' offense has appeared disorganized in the first two games, with a woeful passing game and inconsistent rushing performance. Head coach Zac Taylor must swiftly restore the offense to its previous year's form following another 0-2 start.

Although Taylor may receive some leniency due to last year's remarkable rebound from a 0-2 start, this season's beginning has been perplexing. Expectations are high, and the offense's failure to amass even 300 passing yards in two games is a cause for concern. This is coupled with two divisional losses.

Furthermore, there were questionable decisions regarding clock management and timeouts. While Taylor is not solely responsible for the team's current predicament, both the quarterback and head coach are typically the first to face scrutiny when lofty expectations remain unmet.

3. Bengals Offensive Line

While the Bengals held their ground through the first three quarters, their performance began to deteriorate when they had to play catch-up and rely more heavily on passing. In particular, Jonah Williams struggled against Jadeveon Clowney, who recorded a sack in the fourth quarter. That was in addition to two hits and additional pressures late in the game.

4. Bengals Defense

In recent years, the Bengals' defense has often been the bright spot in most situations. The team relied on the defense to create pivotal turnovers or crucial stops when needed. Unfortunately, though, the defense has not lived up to expectations in the current season.

The run defense, in particular, has been porous. They allowed over 200 rushing yards in the previous game and 178 rushing yards in this one. Additionally, the secondary appeared vulnerable. They permitted Lamar Jackson to amass 237 passing yards and two touchdowns. The pass rush failed to register a single sack against Jackson, marking a stark departure from their usual performance.

Looking Forward

While the Bengals' loss to the Ravens was a collective effort, there are four key individuals who bear the brunt of responsibility for the defeat. They were all lackluster as the Bengals struggled on both offense and defense. To salvage their season, the Bengals will need these individuals to step up and perform at a higher level in upcoming games.