The Baltimore Ravens beat the Houston Texans handily in Week 1, 25-9. In the NFL, every game is tough, a win is a win, and the Ravens did a lot of good things to get this W, especially without key tight end Mark Andrews. All that said, there are still several causes for concerns as Lamar Jackson and the team didn’t look sharp throughout, and injuries, like losing JK Dobbins for the season, piled up. Here are the Ravens’ three biggest concerns despite their big win over the Texans.

3. Injuries

The injuries continued to pile up for the Ravens in Week 1 against the Texans. Mark Andrews missed the game, and that’s never how you want your star player to start the season. And during the game, the team suffered a massive blow, losing JK Dobbins to a torn Achilles.

Safety Marcus Williams, left tackle Ronnie Stanley, and center Tyler Linderbaum all left the game with various injuries. Coach John Harbaugh says they’ll get updates after MRIs on Monday. Williams could be the worst as there are fears he tore his pectoral muscle.

Dobbins’ injury may be the most significant, though, and is terrible on many levels. The young running back is a free agent this offseason, and this injury significantly hurt his earning power. Now, he heads into contract negotiations with just 24 games played in four seasons.

For the team, the loss hurts, too. JK Dobbins was the Ravens' most explosive back, and despite Justice Hill’s solid two-touchdown game, he, Gus Edwards, and Melvin Gordon aren’t the same group without Dobbins.

This may open the door for the Ravens to make a bold move at RB. They’ve already passed on available players like Dalvin Cook and Ezekiel Elliott, but Jonathan Taylor is still out there and available (albeit expensive). Could this be what pushes the Ravens to make a move like that?

2. Todd Monken’s offense didn’t click

Former Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken won consecutive national championships at the college level and was supposed to come in and modernize the Ravens offense that had become predictable and stagnant under Greg Roman.

In the Ravens Week 1 matchup, the offense didn’t look all that great at times.

The rushing attack put up 110 yards on 32 carries (3.4 yards per carry), although it did lead to three touchdowns. Lamar Jackson and the passing game put up just 169 yards, and the QB threw one interception with no touchdowns.

It’s early in the season, and there is still plenty of time for Monken to get in his rhythm as a playcaller and for the offense to find its groove. Still, after all the preseason hype, the O didn’t look like the juggernaut it seemed like it might be after the changes at offensive coordinator.

1. Lamar Jackson was sloppy

Whether it was just getting back into the swing of things for the player, adjusting to the new offense, or a little bit of both, Lamar Jackson didn’t look that great on Sunday.

Jackson was 17-of-22 for 169 yards with an interception and no TDs. He also took four sacks, and although he had 38 yards on the ground, the QB also fumbled twice, losing one of them.

Again, a win is a win, and for a QB to get his team the W even when he’s not playing his best is something to be happy about. After all the offseason drama and the $52 million per year contract, Ravens fans were surely hoping for a little more excitement (in a good way) from Jackson.

The Ravens travel to Cincinnati to face the Bengals in Week 2 for a huge AFC North showdown. Joe Burrow and the Bengals struggled even more than Lamar Jackson and the Ravens on Sunday, so whoever gets back to their MVP-level form sooner could give their team a major leg up in the divisional race.