The Baltimore Ravens came out of the 2023 NFL Draft feeling much, much better about their future. First and foremost, they were able to lock down Lamar Jackson to a brand-new deal to keep him for the long haul. That, coupled with their previous signing of Odell Beckham Jr, should at least let some fans breathe a sigh of relief.

However, the job’s not quite finished yet for the Ravens after the draft. After all, they still have some key positions that they need to fill in order to be a competitive team. With many talented free agents still available, let’s explore the best players the Ravens can get to further improve their roster.

What do the Ravens need?

The main issues that the Ravens need to fix are on their defense. In particular, their pass rushing and cornerback position needs some help. Last season, Baltimore had the eighth-worst QB pressure rate, and were middle of the pack in QB hurries rate as well. Getting meaningful pressure on the opponent’s quarterback is important in today’s NFL. It’s doubly important in the AFC, where there are a litany of QBs that can dissect your defense if you give them enough time.

The Ravens did manage to address some of these issues in the draft. However, it’s still worth looking at proven players to make an impact on a potentially championship level team. Let’s take a look at their best options.

Jadaveon Clowney, EDGE

The best teammate is one that you’ve faced countless of times. One of the old tormentors of the Ravens is a free agent, and he could be a massive help to the team. Barring the unlikely event that Jadaveon Clowney returns to the Browns, it’s basically a guarantee that the pass rusher will sign with a different team. Baltimore would do well to try and snag the former first overall pick.

While he’s not the same dominant edge rusher that he was in Houston, Clowney is still a damn good player who can provide quality snaps for the Ravens. His versatility and ability to impact the run and pass defense will help Baltimore deal with the many potent offenses in the NFL.

Yannick Ngakoue, EDGE

Why get just one edge rusher when you can have two? The main competition that Baltimore will have in the division is Joe Burrow’ Cincinnati Bengals. Adding more pass-rushers to overwhelm Cincy’s (and the other teams’) offensive line will help them deal with Burrow’s excellence. Ngakoue could be another intriguing option to fly around the EDGE and pressure Burrow and the other top QBs in the AFC.

Marcus Peters, CB

Yes, the Ravens have already signed Rock Ya-Sin to potentially pair with Marlon Humphries. Ya-Sin might not be the same player that he was during his prime, but he’s still a capable CB who can defend opposing receivers pretty well. In theory, there should be no need for Baltimore to keep Marcus Peters around.

However, the Ravens know all too well that you need to be prepared for any situation possible. The last few years have shown that injuries can and will destroy your team. Just two seasons ago, Baltimore quite literally ran out of cornerbacks to field due to injuries to Humphries, Peters, and the rest of their defense.

Peters’ familiarity with the system should encourage the Ravens to try and keep him around. You never know when you’ll need someone to keep your team alive in case of injuries.