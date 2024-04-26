The highly anticipated bout between boxing icon Mike Tyson and YouTube sensation-turned-boxer Jake Paul is set to ignite fireworks on July 20 at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Both fighters revealed their mindset as the fight is inching closer, with Mike Tyson pointing to fear as the fuel to the fire inside him, reported by Talksport.
In the lead-up to this clash of titans, Tyson has been leaving no stone unturned in his preparations, showcasing a terrifying level of dedication and focus. Despite approaching his 58th birthday, Tyson's training montages have been nothing short of awe-inspiring. The boxing legend exhibits lightning-fast speed, devastating power, and explosive athleticism in every clip, leaving viewers in awe of his sheer determination and skills.
Jake Paul's nerves kick in
Paul, on the other hand, admits to feeling the pressure as he watches Tyson's intense training sessions. During a candid conversation on the BS/w Jake Paul Podcast, Logan Paul, Jake's brother, inquired about his nerves when witnessing Tyson's pad work. Jake responded with honesty, acknowledging that seeing Tyson's formidable skills on display is both motivating and nerve-wracking.
Despite feeling the weight of the occasion, Paul delivers a defiant message to his future opponent. While acknowledging Tyson's impressive display on the mitts, Paul emphasizes that the real battle will take place inside the ring. He asserts his readiness to face Tyson head-on, highlighting the importance of carrying fear into the ring as a driving force for improvement.
Mike Tyson's mindset
Meanwhile, Tyson himself has opened up about his own fears and mindset leading up to the fight. In an interview with Fox News, Tyson revealed his unconventional approach to fear, stating that he confronts anything that he is afraid to do. Despite feeling “scared to death” about stepping back into the ring, Tyson views fear as a catalyst for success. He attributes his past triumphs to his ability to confront adversity and nervousness head-on, believing that they help him towards victory.
“I have a weird personality – I don't think it's weird though. Whatever I'm afraid to do, I do it. That's how it is,” Tyson said.”I was afraid of the Roy [Jones] fight. I was 100 pounds overweight, I was however old, 54, 53, and I said ‘Let’s do it.' Anything I'm afraid of, I confront it. That's my personality. Right now, I'm scared to death. I always believed that adversity and nervousness pretty much catapulted me into success.”
“If I didn't have these feelings, I wouldn't go into this fight. I have to have these feelings to fight. Without them, I would never go in the ring. As the fight gets closer, the less nervous I become because it's reality, and in reality, I'm invincible.”
What's next for Mike Tyson and Jake Paul
For Tyson, this fight marks a return to the ring after retiring in 2005 following a defeat against Kevin McBride. His last appearance was an exhibition match against Roy Jones Jr. in 2020, which ended in a draw. Now, fueled by his unyielding determination and a burning desire to conquer his fears, Tyson is poised to make a triumphant comeback against Paul.
Paul, on the other hand, has been on a meteoric rise in the boxing world, amassing an impressive record of 9-1. Despite a setback against Tommy Fury in 2023, Paul has proven himself as a formidable opponent, with a knockout victory over NBA star Nate Robinson showcasing his talent and determination.
As the countdown to fight night begins, hype for the showdown between Tyson and Paul rises. With Tyson's killer mindset and Paul's hunger for redemption, fans can expect an electrifying clash that will go down in boxing history. In this battle of experience versus youth, both fighters are primed to leave everything in the ring.