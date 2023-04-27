Jack Deignan is an artist of many mediums who grew up playing every sport under the sun, contributing to his extreme passion for all major US sports today. He split his youth between the cities of Chicago and Cleveland and now resides in Los Angeles, as he recently received his undergraduate degree in English and Film & Tv from UCLA. When not following and writing about sports, Jack loves to make music, design, write stories and try new things.

The Baltimore Ravens and Lamar Jackson have finally agreed to a contract extension to make him the highest paid player in the NFL. The contract extension is for 5 years and is worth $260 million, establishing him as the franchise quarterback for the Ravens for the foreseeable future. For Baltimore as a whole, it adds to an extremely exciting month of sports for the city.

Things seem to be going pretty well in Charm City 🤩 pic.twitter.com/dQVttHXUk7 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 27, 2023

The Jackson contract comes after the Ravens signed Odell Beckham Jr. to a contract earlier this month, firmly cementing the WR1 and QB1 duo in Baltimore. In other major sports, Baltimore native Gervonta Davis knocked out Ryan Garcia in the highly anticipated boxing bout last Saturday, April 22nd. On the diamond, the Baltimore Orioles are 16-8, off to one of their best starts in franchise history. It is safe to say it is a fun time to be a Baltimore sports fan.

Although the Orioles are in season, all the buzz around Baltimore on Thursday will be around the Lamar Jackson contract extension with the Ravens. At one point this offseason, it looked like Jackson’s tenure as the starting quarterback for the Ravens was coming to a close. After the announcement of his extension, the entire city can breath a sigh of relief that Jackson will still be at M&T Bank Stadium on Sundays this fall.

The contract with Odell Beckham Jr. earlier this month had many reading the tea leaves that Jackson was staying in Baltimore, but no one was certain until Thursday. The two will now look to become one of the better pass-catching duos in the NFL for the 2023 season, bringing more joy to the city of Baltimore.