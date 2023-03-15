A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

The Cleveland Browns have parted ways with Jadeveon Clowney, with the team choosing to release the veteran defensive end Wednesday.

Browns release DE Jadeveon Clowney. pic.twitter.com/58HBCFjzuI — NFL (@NFL) March 15, 2023

Jadeveon Clowney was not among the players under contract with the Browns for the 2023 NFL season even before his release, but this decision made by Cleveland officially marks the end of the partnership between the two sides.

Clowney and the Browns did not seem to see each other eye to eye towards the end of the 2022 NFL season, with the veteran pass rusher being sent home during practice while also getting benched by the team in the regular-season finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 18.

To sump up his stint with the Browns, Jadeveon Clowney played two seasons in Cleveland, appearing in a total of 26 games (24 starts) and collecting 11.0 sacks, 65 combined tackles, 15 tackles for loss, and 23 quarterback hits. The dream for the Browns when they initially signed Clowney to a one-year deal worth $13 million back in 2020 was that he was going to form a terrifying duo in the defensive line with Myles Garrett. The Browns would sign him to another one-year deal worth $10 million in 2022.

This move by the Browns also came just a day after it was reported that they were adding defensive end Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, who last played for the Houston Texans in the 2022 season.

It is going to be intriguing to see which teams will show interest in hiring the services of Jadeveon Clowney and which one will land the former South Carolina Gamecocks star.

Clowney entered the NFL in 2014 as the top-overall pick in that year’s draft by the Texans.