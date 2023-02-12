The big question surrounding the Baltimore Ravens involves whether or not they will sign star quarterback Lamar Jackson to a long-term extension. But even if Jackson does end up sticking around in Baltimore, the Ravens are going to need someone in their coaching staff to lead the offense after Greg Roman stepped down as the team’s offensive coordinator.

So far, the Ravens haven’t made too many inquiries to fill the position, which makes sense given how pressing of a matter Jackson’s contract is. But with the Super Bowl upon us, it looks like two of the coaches the Ravens are looking at are partaking in the big game, as Baltimore wants to talk to Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy and Philadelphia Eagles quarterbacks coach Brian Johnson about filling the position.

Via Jeremy Fowler:

“The Ravens are expected to talk with Eagles QBs coach Brian Johnson and Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy after the Super Bowl about their offensive coordinator job, per sources.”

Both these guys would be solid additions for the Ravens, but they will face some stiff competition for their services. Several other teams are poking around at Bieniemy, while Johnson is now expected to be the Eagles new offensive coordinator with Shane Steichen set to leave that post and become the Indianapolis Colts head coach.

Via Adam Schefter:

“Eagles’ QB coach Brian Johnson, one of the NFL’s most sought-after assistant coaches, who has received multiple requests to interview for offensive coordinator positions, would be expected to replace Shane Steichen as Philadelphia’s OC.”

It looks like the Ravens quest to add a new offensive coordinator may be a bit tougher than expected given Bieniemy and Johnson’s recent status updates. Still, with the 2022 season coming to a conclusion, it will be interesting to see if Baltimore makes an aggressive push to land either of these guys as their next offensive coordinator.