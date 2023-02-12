Lamar Jackson’s contract situation with the Baltimore Ravens remains as one of the biggest storylines in the offseason. To recap: both sides failed to agree on a potential extension that would keep the former MVP in Baltimore. As a result, Jackson’s status with the team is up in the air. His reluctance to settle for a lesser contract has led to trade rumors, something that Ravens teammate Calais Campbell voiced displeasure towards on live TV.

“#Ravens star Calais Campbell on @nflnetwork on Lamar Jackson: “He needs to stay in Baltimore.” Campbell says he understands there is business — maybe they get 5 first-round picks — but he implores GM Eric DeCosta to make it happen with Lamar in Baltimore.”

Lamar Jackson is campaigning for a massive contract extension similar to what Deshaun Watson got from the Cleveland Browns. However, the Ravens are not keen on giving the QB the same amount of guaranteed money as Watson got. The result was a contract dispute that may end up hurting Baltimore in the long run.

Because of that, the Ravens could potentially look at trades involving Lamar Jackson. He is eligible to be franchise-tagged, keeping him under contract for one more year. If the team feels that they don’t have a shot at keeping him, they might trade Jackson before the start of the next season. That is the nightmare scenario for the Ravens this offseason.

Lamar Jackson has his faults, like most players. He’s also the best QB the Ravens have had in a long, long time. Letting Jackson go would be a massive step back for a team that continually falls short in the biggest moments.