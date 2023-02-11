The Baltimore Ravens have a massive offseason decision to make regarding the future of Lamar Jackson and it appears that nothing is out of the question when it comes to the teams’ plans. The Ravens do intend to work on a long-term contract with Jackson but will place the franchise tag on him if they cannot agree to terms. More importantly, there is a chance that teams could ‘tempt‘ the Ravens into a Lamar Jackson trade involving a bevy of draft picks, sources told Ian Rapoport of NFL Network in the latest rumors.

More to come on this developing story.