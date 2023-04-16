Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

The Baltimore Ravens have already made a major addition to their wide receiver room when they signed Odell Beckham Jr. But with the NFL Draft approaching, the Ravens have their eyes on one of thee best receiving prospects in the 2023 class.

Baltimore is hosting Boston College’s Zay Flowers for a pre-draft visit on Monday. Flowers is widely expected to be selected within the first two days of the NFL Draft.

Flowers spent four years at Boston College, appearing in 48 total games. In that time, Flowers caught 200 passes for 3,056 yards and 29 touchdowns. He broke out during his senior season, catching 78 passes for 1,077 yards and 12 touchdowns. All three stats were career-highs. Flowers was named First-team All-SEC in 2020 and 2022.

The Boston College product might not be as flashy as a Jaxon Smith-Njigba or Jordan Addison. However, he is an experienced receiver who showed massive growth last season. For the Ravens, Flowers represents a receiver that can come in and compete for snaps immediately.

While Baltimore signed Odell Beckham Jr., they could still use more reliable weapons for their quarterback – presumably Lamar Jackson – to throw to. The Ravens didn’t have a single receiver surpass 500+ receiving yards last season. Their top receiver Demarcus Robinson – who had 458 receiving yards – is currently a free agent. Players like Rashod Bateman and Devin Duvernay have potential, but the Ravens are looking for a spark.

Zay Flowers could be the ignition Baltimore is looking for. The 2023 NFL Draft is flush with talented wide receivers. If the Ravens like what they see, Flowers could be lining up next to OBJ this upcoming season.