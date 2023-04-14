Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

By signing Odell Beckham Jr., the Baltimore Ravens made a major commitment to improving their wide receiver room. However, before signing Beckham Jr., the Ravens sought a trade with the Denver Broncos for Courtland Sutton.

Before OBJ signed, there even appeared to be a deal in place between the Ravens and Broncos for Sutton, per Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic. Ultimately, the Broncos simply decided they didn’t want to trade him. The Ravens then turned to Beckham Jr., locking him up on a one-year, $15 million contract that can reach $18 million in value.

With wide receiver being one of the Broncos’ biggest positions of strength, Courtland has heard his name come up in trade rumors throughout the offseason. Thus far, Denver has been reluctant to trade him. While talks might’ve been closer with the Ravens, the Broncos decided to keep their star wide receiver.

Odell Beckham Jr. is much more than just a consolation prize for the Ravens. While he has been out of the NFL since 2021 due to an ACL tear, OBJ is one of the most prolific wide receivers in NFL history.

Over 96 games, Beckham Jr. has caught 531 passes for 7,367 yards and 56 touchdowns. He’s a former Rookie of the Year, a three-time Pro Bowler and a Super Bowl champion.

Whether or not Lamar Jackson returns, it was clear the Ravens needed to do some work at wide receiver. A trade for Courtland Sutton would do the trick. But when Denver reversed course, Baltimore decided to make a big swing and add OBJ as their new WR1.