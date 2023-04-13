Sam DiGiovanni started at ClutchPoints as an associate editor in 2021 and became the site's Philadelphia 76ers beat reporter ahead of the 2022-23 season. He graduated from Marist College in May of 2022 and has written for TheKnicksWall.com and CenterFieldMarist.com in the past.

The Baltimore Ravens made a splash at the wide receiver spot for the first time in a while with Odell Beckham Jr. The veteran wideout will add a new wrinkle to the offense. But, of course, the impact he brings won’t be known until the Lamar Jackson situation is fixed.

Jackson and the Ravens still seem to be on the outs but the star quarterback is still under contract. General manager Eric DeCosta said that he still wants the former MVP to be in the team’s plans, according to Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic.

“Lamar is in our plans,” DeCosta said at Beckham’s introductory press conference with the Ravens, via The Athletic. “We love Lamar. We’re hopeful still that we’ll get a long-term deal done. He’s the right player for our team. It’s ongoing.”

The contract dispute could linger deep into the offseason. Beckham is excited to join Baltimore regardless of who is throwing him the ball but he definitely wants the star to stay in place. He said that he wants to team up with Jackson and said that he is simply the face of the Ravens.

“Life is uncertain,” Beckham said, according to The Athletic. “Obviously, I would assume that it’s going to work out. Lamar, if you’re watching, I’d love to get to work with you. When you think about the Ravens, you definitely think about Lamar.”

The Jackson-Beckham connection would be a very good one but based on the prolonged issue between the QB and the Ravens, it may be hard to see it in action.