Rashod Bateman has been limited to individual drills since returning to practice on Wednesday. As the Baltimore Ravens enter their final week of training camp, though, the third-year wide receiver is inching closer and closer toward full-go.

John Harbaugh provided an update on Bateman's status after Thursday's practice, expressing optimism his surgically repaired left foot is trending the right direction.

“I think we'll see as we go, but it's very promising right now,” the Ravens coach said, per Jamison Hensley of ESPN. “He looked good to me, and I'm excited to see him out there. Obviously, it's big for us.”

Bateman, Baltimore's first-round pick in 2021, had his sophomore season cut short when he suffered a left foot injury in a Week 8 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Initial expectations he'd avoided serious injury proved premature, as Bateman underwent season-ending Lisfranc surgery on his foot shortly after being sidelined.

The 23-year-old resumed running in April and even participated in Ravens OTAs on a limited capacity early this summer, but was shut down for minicamp after getting a cortisone shot in his foot. Baltimore took him off the Physically Unable to Perform list on Wednesday, setting the stage for Bateman's training camp debut.

Bateman is poised to play a major role in the Ravens' passing game this season after falling short of expectations over his first two years in the NFL. The most notable holdover in a rebuilt corps of wide receivers that also includes veteran Odell Beckham Jr. and first-round pick Zay Flowers, Bateman developing chemistry with star quarterback Lamar Jackson looms large to Baltimore's chances of competing toward the top of the AFC in 2023.