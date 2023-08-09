Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman has been activated off of the PUP list and is at training camp on Wednesday. This is huge news for the Ravens, as he looks to be fully recovered from his foot injury and ready to acclimate to Todd Monken's new offense, reports NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Rashod Bateman returns to a Ravens offense that looks a lot different than what it did last year. When Bateman was on the field last year, he was Lamar Jackson's favorite target. For the 2023 NFL season, this might not be the case given all of the Ravens new additions.

The Ravens signed Odell Beckham Jr and drafted Zay Flowers during this offseason in order to bolster their passing attack. Not to mention, Monken is said to be installing a much more pass-friendly system as the Ravens new offensive coordinator. All of this has led Jackson to believe that Baltimore is going to have a dynamic passing game this season.

This would certainly be a change of pace in Baltimore after the first few seasons with Jackson at the helm. It is obvious how good Jackson is with the ball in his hands and in open space, but if the Ravens become a lethal passing unit, they will suddenly become possibly the most feared offense in the NFL.

For now, stay tuned into Ravens training camp in regards to any more updates on Rashod Bateman. Baltimore will hope that it isn't long before he feels comfortable in this new system.