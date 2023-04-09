Ryan Bologna is an author at ClutchPoints. He studied journalism and communication at UConn.

The Baltimore Ravens have signed wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to a one-year deal worth up to $18 million, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, giving Lamar Jackson a key weapon if he returns to the team.

Odell Beckham Jr.’s contract with the Ravens contains $15 million guaranteed, with the potential to earn up to $18 million, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

This is a healthy contract for Beckham Jr., who did not play in the 2022 NFL season because he was recovering from a torn ACL. He suffered the injury playing in Super Bowl 56 for the Los Angeles Rams. There was some talk about Beckham Jr. returning to the Rams this offseason, but it did not come to fruition.

Beckham Jr. visited with the Dallas Cowboys, Buffalo Bills and New York Giants last season. A deal did not come to fruition with any of those teams, and Beckham Jr. did not participate in the 2022 season.

There was also some talk about Beckham Jr. joining the New York Jets, who are expected to complete a trade for Aaron Rodgers. It was reported that Beckham Jr. would be meeting with the Jets on Sunday night, but apparently the Ravens upped their offer enough to get him to forego that meeting and sign with the team.

The Lamar Jackson situation still looms for the Ravens, but Peter Schrager of Fox Sports believes that Beckham Jr. would not have signed with the Ravens if he did not have at least a good feeling that Jackson would be under center.