With the new season barely a week away, Lamar Jackson has yet to secure a new deal with the Baltimore Ravens. The All-Pro quarterback himself previously stated that he wants his contract situation settled before the new campaign stars, which at this point, puts a lot of pressure on the Ravens.

So, what happens if a new deal is not in place for Jackson once the Ravens open their season on Sunday against the New York Jets? Is it at all possible that Lamar actually opts to sit out games to force Baltimore’s hand? Head coach John Harbaugh does not believe this is going to be the case (via Jamison Hensley of ESPN):

“No,” Harbaugh said. “Lamar has said he’s focused on the season, he’s under contract and he’s going to have the best season he can have.”

Jackson is a consummate professional and he’s clearly keeping his eye on the prize. Lamar wants to get paid, but he’s not letting this get in the way of his desire to help the Ravens win games.

When asked if he could provide any details on Jackson’s contract extension, Harbaugh admitted that he isn’t fully aware of the particulars of the negotiations:

“I don’t have any updates,” Harbaugh said. “My interactions with Lamar have been all football. He’s been focused and locked in on that, 100 percent, from a football standpoint. “He’s hopeful to get a new contract; we’re hopeful to get him a new contract. But all the rest of it is business. There’s nothing other than coming to something that’s mutually agreeable. That’s the way that all of these deals are done. So, obviously, I’m very hopeful, and I know everyone is really hopeful to get it done.”

As Harbaugh said, both parties are working toward a similar objective, which is to get Lamar Jackson the money he deserves. Jackson and the Ravens have yet to agree on a number, though, which does put a bit of a wrinkle on this entire situation.