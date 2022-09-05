Lamar Jackson’s meme reaction to Ravens not coughing up his bag yet

The Baltimore Ravens found their franchise quarterback a couple years ago when they drafted Lamar Jackson in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft. Despite being the fifth quarterback off the board, only he and Josh Allen are quarterbacks from that draft class still with their original teams.

The writing has been on the wall for quite some time that the Ravens need to give him a contract extension. He is entering the final year of his rookie contract. Baltimore certainly does not want to chance him hitting the open market. Teams will likely line up for Jackson’s services.

Over the last year and change, quarterbacks like Dak Prescott, Deshaun Watson and Kyler Murray have all received their contract extensions. None of those players have won an NFL MVP. Jackson has. Yet, here we are less than a week from the beginning of the regular season and Jackson is still without a new contract. That has left fans wondering what is going on. Apparently, they are not alone.

Lamar Jackson retweeted a ‘rolling on the floor laughing’ emoji to a meme of a Ravens fan wondering why they have not paid their franchise quarterback yet.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh changed the entire offense after drafting Jackson. Baltimore is one of the most run-heavy teams in the NFL, with Jackson being a big part of that. It would not make any sense for the Ravens to not extend Jackson. He has notoriously decided to represent himself in negotiations. His mother, Felicia Jones, is one of his key advisors. You wonder if Baltimore is looking to take advantage of that situation and playing a game.