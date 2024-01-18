John Harbaugh doesn't know, either.

The Baltimore Ravens are preparing for a home playoff game against the Houston Texans. Head coach John Harbaugh enjoyed the bye week and was able to travel to see his brother, Jim Harbaugh, coach the Michigan Wolverines to a College Football Playoff national title.

On Thursday, John answered a question about Jim's whereabouts, but even he doesn't know what the future holds (h/t Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic).

‘Harbaugh said he’s not sure what his brother’s plans are. “At the end, he’s going to do whatever is best for him and his family. He loves Michigan. He also loves the NFL.”'

Jim has become a hot commodity in the NFL coaching circles. He has already had interviews with the Atlanta Falcons, who brought in Bill Belichick for a second interview, and the Los Angeles Chargers, who have long been viewed as the favorite.

There are a lot of openings in the NFL cycle. And, for Jim Harbaugh, Michigan has been attempting to sign him to a new deal after winning the national title over Washington. Only time will tell, but Jim moving to the NFL is something that makes sense given the way everything went down this year at Michigan.

As of now, not even John Harbaugh knows what his brother is going to do, although the Ravens head coach is surely focused on the upcoming playoff game against the Texans.

The Ravens and Texans face off on Saturday evening in Baltimore as the top seed in the AFC tries to make its way to the Super Bowl.