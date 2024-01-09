Michigan football head coach Jim Harbaugh and Baltimore Ravens sideline boss John Harbaugh had a heartwarming display of brotherly love Monday night, when the latter gave the former a surprise hug amid the College Football Playoff National Championship Game in Houston between the Wolverines and the Washington Huskies.

What a sight.

It doesn't matter which team you're rooting for —  anytime you see a moment like that, you'll just have to smile. Just two brothers showing love for each other amid an important game. Obviously, the Ravens head coach is rooting for Jim Harbaugh and Michigan football, which was labeled the favorites to win the title game against the dangerous Pac-12 squad that's led by talented quarterback Michael Penix Jr.

It is also worth noting that John Harbaugh was not able to arrive at the NRG Stadium on time due to uncooperative weather, according to Pete Thamel of ESPN.

“A stormy night in Houston is expected to delay the arrival of John Harbaugh, Mike MacDonald and the Ravens brass to the national title game. The Ravens plane got diverted to Austin and is expected to land on the outskirts of Houston around 6:30 local time.”

RECOMMENDED
Although Matt Eberflus helped the Bears improve in 2023, they need Jim Harbaugh to take next step
Why Bears must fire Matt Eberflus, throw bag at Jim Harbaugh

Alex House ·

Ohio State football, Buckeyes, Michigan football, Wolverines, Ohio State walk-on tryout, Jim Harbaugh happy, Ryan Day upset with Ohio State football stadium in the background
Ohio State football: Michigan fans mock Buckeyes over walk-on tryout announcement

Scotty White ·

Michigan's Jim Harbaugh and San Francisco 49ers Kyle Shanahan
49ers coach Kyle Shanahan sounds off on admiration for Jim Harbaugh after Michigan's title win

Peter Sampson ·

This is not the first time that the Harbaugh siblings were under the same roof during a high-profile football championship game. It can be remembered that back in 2013, Jim's San Francisco 49ers defeated John's Ravens at Super Bowl Super Bowl XLVII.

Should the Wolverines take care of business against Washington, the odds of two Harbaughs winning football titles in the same year as head coaches will get shorter, with the Ravens among the favorites to end up on top of the NFL playoffs.