What a sight.

Michigan football head coach Jim Harbaugh and Baltimore Ravens sideline boss John Harbaugh had a heartwarming display of brotherly love Monday night, when the latter gave the former a surprise hug amid the College Football Playoff National Championship Game in Houston between the Wolverines and the Washington Huskies.

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh was surprised by his brother, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh 🙌 pic.twitter.com/kAvXZ92ywF — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 9, 2024

It doesn't matter which team you're rooting for — anytime you see a moment like that, you'll just have to smile. Just two brothers showing love for each other amid an important game. Obviously, the Ravens head coach is rooting for Jim Harbaugh and Michigan football, which was labeled the favorites to win the title game against the dangerous Pac-12 squad that's led by talented quarterback Michael Penix Jr.

It is also worth noting that John Harbaugh was not able to arrive at the NRG Stadium on time due to uncooperative weather, according to Pete Thamel of ESPN.

“A stormy night in Houston is expected to delay the arrival of John Harbaugh, Mike MacDonald and the Ravens brass to the national title game. The Ravens plane got diverted to Austin and is expected to land on the outskirts of Houston around 6:30 local time.”

This is not the first time that the Harbaugh siblings were under the same roof during a high-profile football championship game. It can be remembered that back in 2013, Jim's San Francisco 49ers defeated John's Ravens at Super Bowl Super Bowl XLVII.

Should the Wolverines take care of business against Washington, the odds of two Harbaughs winning football titles in the same year as head coaches will get shorter, with the Ravens among the favorites to end up on top of the NFL playoffs.