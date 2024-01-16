Jim Harbaugh has an interesting request from Michigan

The Michigan football program is once again facing uncertainty regarding Jim Harbaugh's future as head coach, and contract extension talks with Michigan have an interesting dynamic regarding termination clauses.

Jim Harbaugh specifically is seeking language that would grant him immunity from termination from any finding or sanction that could come from multiple ongoing NCAA investigations into the Michigan football program, according to Dan Wetzel of Yahoo! Sports.

Harbaugh is also seeking a delay in the start date of the new contract so he can maintain a lower buyout that NFL teams would have to pay Michigan to hire him away. The current buyout for Harbaugh is $1.5 million, according to Wetzel, and that dropped from $2.25 million on Jan. 11. Michigan is looking to raise the buyout to about $4 million in the new contract. Harbaugh is hoping to have the new deal not start until Feb. 15, which would keep his buyout number lower until after the current NFL hiring cycle.

Early this week, Harbaugh met with the Los Angeles Chargers, and there is a lot of noise regarding him potentially taking that job and leaving Michigan this time around. It will be interesting to see if Harbaugh does take the job with the Chargers, or a different NFL team, like the Las Vegas Raiders.

Michigan is no stranger to dealing with Harbaugh talking to NFL teams. It seems like it would make more sense for him to leave now than in past years, but it is unknown what Harbaugh's true intentions are. We will find out in the coming weeks.