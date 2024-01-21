Who knew John Harbaugh had moves?

The Baltimore Ravens have all the reasons to party Saturday night, as they just booked their tickets to the next round of the NFL playoffs by taking down CJ Stroud and the Houston Texans at home during an AFC divisional round showdown. It's easy to tell what the mood is like for Baltimore following the win because it's not often people get to see head coach John Harbaugh break out his dance moves.

HARBAUGH IS FEELING HIMSELF 😂 pic.twitter.com/6NVnFqOt57 — Bussin' With The Boys (@BussinWTB) January 21, 2024

There was zero rust in there for Harbaugh, who must also be so proud of how his players performed on the field. The Ravens, who were coming off an extra week of rest thanks to a first-round bye, outgained the Texans by a huge margin, racking up 352 total yards and allowing just 213 to Houston. Lamar Jackson outshined the rookie Stroud, with the former NFL Most Valuable Player passing for 152 yards and two touchdowns with zero interceptions on 16/22 completions while also adding 100 rushing yards and two rushing scores on 11 carries.

The Ravens are moving on to the next round after big win vs Texans

Hopefully for Harbaugh and the Ravens, who topped the AFC North division back in the regular season with a 13-4 record, they will have more reasons to celebrate in the locker room in the coming weeks, with a huge conference championship game ahead of them. The job is still far from done for Baltimore, which will next face off against the winner of the other divisional round matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills