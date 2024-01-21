The Ravens head coach spoke truthfully about Jackson's performance on Saturday.

The Baltimore Ravens manhandled the Houston Texans 34-10 in their playoff matchup on Saturday.

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was unstoppable, throwing for a pair of touchdown passes while running for 100 yards and two more scores.

After the game, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh had positive things to say about his star quarterback, according to Jamison Hensley of ESPN:

John Harbaugh: “Lamar played out of his mind” pic.twitter.com/nuiKrJuZIx — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) January 21, 2024

The Ravens coach also shared just how great Jackson has been all year, also via Hensley:

John Harbaugh: “Lamar has been locked in since Day One” pic.twitter.com/VtMXmzSMIu — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) January 21, 2024

Jackson made NFL history in the Baltimore win. By rushing for 100 yards, he became the first quarterback in NFL history to have 100 or more rushing yards three times in the playoffs. The other quarterbacks to accomplish this feat are Colin Kaepernick (twice), Michael Vick (once), and Donovan McNabb (once).

Now, as coach Harbaugh alluded to, the Ravens will get to host the AFC title game for the first time since January 1971, when the Colts beat the Oakland Raiders on their way to a Super Bowl championship.

The Ravens will play in an AFC Championship game for the fifth time since their arrival in Baltimore. They'll take on the winner of Sunday's matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs. The Ravens didn't face either team in the regular season.

Regardless of who they face, the Ravens will be depending on another MVP type performance from Jackson as they look to reach their first Super Bowl in 11 seasons.

Jackson finished Saturday's game with an MVP-like performance that consisted of 152 passing yards, 100 rushing yards, and four total touchdowns.