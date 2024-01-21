The Ravens wide receiver just needed to share the love.

Lamar Jackson played like an MVP on Saturday as the Baltimore Ravens routed the Houston Texans 34-10.

Jackson had a pair of touchdown passes while also rushing for 100 yards and two scores on the ground for the Ravens.

After the game, Jackson was being interviewed on the field, when Ravens wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. crashed the scene to give Jackson some love:

"MY MVP!" Odell Beckham Jr. HYPED for Lamar Jackson after the Ravens' win over the Texans 🤩pic.twitter.com/gaHZ98TEDz — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 21, 2024

Said Beckham Jr, “MY MVP!”

Now the Ravens will get to host the AFC title game for the first time since January 1971, when the Colts beat the Oakland Raiders on their way to a Super Bowl championship. The Ravens will play in an AFC Championship game for the fifth time since their arrival in Baltimore. They'll take on the winner of Sunday's matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs.

The Ravens did not face the Bills or Chiefs during the regular season.

Jackson made some NFL history for the Ravens on Saturday by recording his third 100+ rushing yard playoff performance for the Ravens. That gives him the most by any quarterback in league history.

The other quarterbacks to accomplish this feat are Colin Kaepernick (2), Michael Vick (1), and Donovan McNabb (1), which gives Jackson three of the seven times that the feat has been accomplished in playoff history. The Baltimore quarterback finished Saturday's game with 152 passing yards, 100 rushing yards, and four total touchdowns.

It was an MVP-caliber performance from Jackson, and an example of why he has a case to be named the MVP of the NFL this season.