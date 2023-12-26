Lamar Jackson just laughed off the situation.

John Harbaugh and the Baltimore Ravens had a cakewalk victory over the San Francisco 49ers. It took a second and third-quarter scoring barrage to get there but they were able to pull it off. But, fans held their breaths and were on the edge of their seats when a safety was called. Lamar Jackson ended up stumbling into the ground but it was not because of a rough play from the opposing secondary.

Umpire Alex Moore was the reason behind Lamar Jackson tripping and the game heading into a safety. He fell on his back while back-pedaling which ended up tripping the Ravens quarterback in the process. It could have very well spelled the difference between a loss and a win if a shift in momentum happened. But, it did not affect the game much and the referee even reached out to Jackson, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN.

“He fell but he came back and apologized like ‘my bad.' It's all good but those two points helped them out a lot. I knew that I was going to get away.” the Ravens offensive engine said.

It might be a different story if John Harbaugh's squad did not bury the 49ers with a lot of points. But, this just shows how quickly this Ravens team picks their pace up. They may have lost the yard-per-play battle but their efficiency was off the charts. Their secondary raised hell on Brock Purdy which led to four interceptions. Jackson, on the other hand, had a clean sheet with no turnovers.

All of that proves that this Ravens squad moves on from terrible situations and focuses on what they can control.