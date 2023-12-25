This is good news for the Ravens.

The Baltimore Ravens and San Francisco 49ers face off in a Monday night game on Christmas, and both teams are 11-3 and at the top of their respective conferences. The Ravens did get some good news regarding rookie wide receiver Zay Flowers on Monday morning, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. He has been dealing with some injuries but was able to practice and should be good to go for the game.

From @GMFB: Checking in on some key injuries before today's games, focusing on #Ravens WR Zay Flowers (foot, practiced fully), #Raiders RB Josh Jacobs (quad, iffy at best), #Chiefs RB Isiah Pacheco (shoulder, officially back). pic.twitter.com/BW6PQxIiwf — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 25, 2023

The rookie from Boston College was selected 23rd overall by the Ravens and has been excellent this year. He has 65 catches for 680 yards (both team highs) and three scores with another score in the rushing game. He has also played all 14 games this season, so that's huge news for Lamar Jackson and the Ravens, especially with the running back room suffering injuries and Mark Andrews suffering a likely season-ending injury in November.

The Ravens enter the game against the 49ers with four straight wins, but for Flowers, he was non-existent in the win over the Jackson ville Jaguars with just one catch for seven yards on two targets. Hopefully, he can bounce back against a top-notch 49ers defense, and the Ravens need a win to remain on top of the AFC with the Miami Dolphins right behind with an 11-4 record.

But, the good news of all of this is that Lamar Jackson and the Ravens are expected to have Flowers available for the contest on Monday evening in the Bay Area in what could be a Super Bowl preview.