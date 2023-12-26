49ers QB Brock Purdy may have picked the worst time to post the worst game of his career.

For much of the 2023 season, the San Francisco 49ers have been on a roll, thanks in large part to the play of two MVP-caliber players in quarterback Brock Purdy and running back Christian McCaffrey. It's even gotten to the point where fans are debating who between those two is the more deserving of receiving the acclaim. But during the 49ers' Christmas Day game against Lamar Jackson and the Ravens, Purdy did not help himself at all in this debate by having one of the worst games imaginable for such a highly-touted player.

Purdy, who is coming off a 242-yard, four-touchdown game in the 49ers' Week 15 win against the Arizona Cardinals, had the bizarro version of that outing in their Christmas Day contest. The 23-year old QB, with around 12 minutes to go in the fourth quarter of their clash against the Ravens, has completed just 12 of his 23 passes for 173 yards; the worst part, however, is that Purdy has thrown four interceptions, which has led to a 21-point lead for Baltimore.

Given how lofty the expectations are for Brock Purdy, not just from 49ers fans, but from the entire NFL world, this four-interception game is such a confounding sight that's very difficult to reconcile with reality given how excellently he has performed over the past year or so.

Sports fans are prisoners of the moment; given how mightily Brock Purdy has struggled in what's looking like the 49ers' fourth loss of the season, some now believe that Purdy's strong play is just a product of how well-oiled the team's offensive machine is.

“Brock Purdy is a total fraud, a glorified overhyped system QB; would never be MY MVP, F**k Outta Here‼️” one fan wrote. Added one fan: “ravens exposing brock purdy for the fraud he is could be the greatest gift this christmas.”

Of course, one poor game should not erase all the goodwill Brock Purdy has built over the past year or so. As the old adage goes, “even the best fall down sometimes.” Nevertheless, at least for one week, the 49ers QB will have to take all the clowning on the chin.