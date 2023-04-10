Jack Deignan is an artist of many mediums who grew up playing every sport under the sun, contributing to his extreme passion for all major US sports today. He split his youth between the cities of Chicago and Cleveland and now resides in Los Angeles, as he recently received his undergraduate degree in English and Film & Tv from UCLA. When not following and writing about sports, Jack loves to make music, design, write stories and try new things.

Odell Beckham Jr. has signed with the Baltimore Ravens, suggesting that a return to Baltimore is in the works for quarterback Lamar Jackson. This can be indicated by the fact the two were spotted together Saturday night after news of Beckham’s 1-year, $18m contract broke. The new WR-QB duo were living it up with friends at LIV nightclub and Prime 112 steakhouse in Miami, reports TMZ.

Jackson was reportedly involved in the recruitment of Beckham to Baltimore, who looks to now be the number one receiving option on the roster. For Jackson, this is the exact piece he coveted in determining whether or not he would commit long-term to the Ravens organization. That, and a fully guaranteed contract.

No news has been reported on any progress in negotiations between Jackson and the Ravens, but Baltimore fans will be thrilled to see an already budding chemistry between their star quarterback and wide receiver. Beckham missed all of last season recovering from a torn ACL, and will have a chance to show Baltimore he is still the player he once was.

Last time Beckham was on an NFL field he was winning a Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams, catching a touchdown pass from Matthew Stafford in the winning effort. With one ring already, Beckham could live in Ravens and Super Bowl lore by bringing a championship to two teams after signing with them.

Excitement over Beckham will still be tempered in Baltimore as long as Jackson is not signed to be the future of the franchise. If he does come back, Odell Beckham Jr. and Lamar Jackson will get right to work for the 2023 NFL Season.