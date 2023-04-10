Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

As the 2023 NFL Draft approaches, Ohio State’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba is considered to be one of, if not the, best wide receiver in the class. With Smith-Njigba projected to go in the first-round of the NFL Draft, many teams around the league have set their sights on the former Ohio State star.

The Dallas Cowboys, Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens are all hosting Smith-Njiba for a visit, via Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. Smith-Njigba has already taken a top-30 visit with the Atlanta Falcons and is scheduled to also meet with the Houston Texans.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba spent three seasons at Ohio State. His freshman and junior seasons were marred by injury. However, scouts will be paying close attention to his 2021 season. That year, Smith-Njigba caught 95 passes for 1,606 yards and nine touchdowns. He ended the year by setting the FBS record for receiving yards in a game with 347 in Ohio State’s Rose Bowl win.

Despite his injuries, the Cowboys, Bills and Ravens – among many other teams – have shown strong interest in Smith-Njigba. Each team has different needs at WR, but any squad would become much more lethal with a WR like Smith-Njigba.

The Cowboys have CeeDee Lamb and traded for Brandin Cooks. JSN would give them a terrifying trio. The Ravens recently signed Odell Beckham Jr. However, Smith-Njigba provides a strong foundation at the position. The Bills have Stefon Diggs but could use another playmaker for their playoff push.

Smith-Njigba will have plenty of suitors around the NFL. For a team in the playoff hunt, the former Ohio State star could help push them over the edge.