The Baltimore Ravens made a big splash in the offseason, signing Odell Beckham Jr. to a one-year deal as they look to appease Lamar Jackson. The veteran wideout brings a new dynamic to the offense and shows that Baltimore is actually capable of allocating funds to the wide receiver position.

Beckham will be making up to $18 million this season, with $15 million in guaranteed money. That contract highlights how little the Ravens have spent on the wide receiver position over the past few seasons, as explained by Jeff Kerr of CBS Sports.

“The Ravens have spent more money on Odell Beckham ($15 million) than they have on the WR position in any of the past 5 offseasons,” writes Kerr.

Over the course of Jackson’s career, the Ravens have beat around the bush when it comes to the wide receiver spot. In free agency, they have relied on veterans like Dez Bryant, Sammy Watkins and Willie Snead. They have tried to draft receivers but haven’t been able to find one that truly elevates the offense. Rashod Bateman and Devin Duvernay are solid but have not proven to be game-changers.

Of course, the catch with the Ravens spending so much money on a wideout now is that Beckham missed all of last season rehabbing an ACL injury. The move is risky but does give them a potentially dangerous weapon in the passing game along with Bateman, Duvernay and Mark Andrews.

Jackson and the Ravens still have to patch up their grievances but bringing in a former superstar wideout is a good first move.