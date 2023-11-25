The Ravens might be without star cornerback Marlon Humphrey against the Chargers, but Odell Beckham Jr should be a go.

The Baltimore Ravens are looking like the best team in their division, and perhaps even the entire AFC. While the wins haven't all been smooth, they've handily beaten many of their rivals this season. A big part of their success is their offense clicking. With Lamar Jackson's two-way prowess and the emergence of a strong WR group, this team is looking like a strong Super Bowl contender.

With a matchup against the Chargers on the horizon, the Ravens are hoping to see their wide receiver group back healthy. Odell Beckham Jr has been an excellent piece for the team, but he's been dealing with some nagging injuries (as well as the rest of the wide receiver room). Thankfully, it seems like the wide receiver will be ready for the game. Unfortunately… Pro Bowl CB Marlon Humphrey might not be ready, per ESPN.

“I talked to a source who expects Ravens wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (questionable, shoulder) to try to play Sunday against the Chargers. “I think he'll go,” the source said. There's less confidence with cornerback Marlon Humphrey (questionable, calf). His status is still up in the air.”

At this point in his career, Beckham isn't the same touchdown magnet that he was in his prime. However, he still serves as an excellent secondary or tertiary piece for an offense. With Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman getting all of the attention, the Ravens can rely on Beckham to get some touches. It will be needed, especially with star TE Mark Andrews out for the season.

Humphrey's absence will sorely be missed, if he ends up missing time. The Ravens star cornerback is one of the best at his position, and the team will be going up against a Chargers team with a white-hot Keenan Allen. Still, Baltimore's defense should be able to stymie the LA offense.

The Ravens are on track to make it back to the Super Bowl. Lamar Jackson is playing at an MVP-caliber level, and the defense is playing at a high level right now. Given the state of some of the other contenders in the AFC, Baltimore should be the favorites in the conference. Can they live up to the sky-high expectations set upon them?