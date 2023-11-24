Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers confirms he will play Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers despite hip injury

Despite missing practice Thursday, Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers made it clear he'll be playing in their Sunday Night Football game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Flowers has had a hip injury that kept him out of practice Thursday, but he returned Friday and will play this weekend.

“I'm feeling good, I'm ready to go. I feel great,” Flowers said when asked about his status for Sunday. “That’s not even a question,” via ESPN's Jamison Hensley.

#Ravens WR Zay Flowers said he will play Sunday night. He missed Thursday’s practice with a hip injury but returned today. Asked if he will play Sunday, Flowers said: “That’s not even a question.” pic.twitter.com/ft0cnwqspX — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) November 24, 2023

Zay Flowers has been electric in his rookie season, adding another element to the Ravens offense which finally has a group of receivers it can count on. Though he only had four receptions for 43 yards and a seven-yard rush in last week's game against the Cincinnati Bengals, he also had a 68-yard screen pass touchdown called back by a questionable penalty.

So far Flowers has 53 receptions for 588 yards and one touchdown in his rookie year. He will now have an opportunity for a huge game against the Chargers secondary, which ranks dead last in passing yards allowed per game.

Flowers could see an increase in his workload as the Ravens receiving core is banged up. Tight end Mark Andrews suffered an ankle injury that will leave him out for most of the year and also bring Isaiah Likely a bigger opportunity. Both Rashod Bateman and Odell Beckham Jr. are also dealing with injuries, but will likely play. Bateman suffered an injury during practice and OBJ has a shoulder injury, but has stated he will play, just with pain.