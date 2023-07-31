The anticipation is growing to a fever pitch as the 2023 MLB trade deadline will be coming to a close in a mere hours. Phones are bound to be ringing off the hook with general managers calling-in, attempting to make last-ditch efforts on improving their ballclubs from other team's players. The Tampa Bay Rays should be one of those teams looking to make a last-minute trade offer to team, with the hopes of bolstering their team ahead of the postseason.

It's odd that the only movement on the Rays part thus far has been for Cleveland Guardians right-handed starting pitcher Aaron Civale. To begin the season, they were one of the hottest teams in all of baseball, winning their first 13 games and going 22-6 in the month of April. No team looked more playoff ready than they did. They have since then cooled off, however, where they are now finishing their worst month of the season at 7-16 with one game left against the New York Yankees on Monday. Granted, some of this is due the injury bug taking a big bite out of them, most notably to their starting pitching rotation. Guys like Drew Rasmussen, Shane McClanahan, Tyler Glasnow, Jeffrey Springs, Jalen Beeks, Josh Fleming and others have all had stints on the injured list, with some still not back as of yet.

So, it seems pretty obvious what the Rays need, right?

The Rays need starting and relief pitching

As mentioned, the Civale trade was, hopefully for Rays fans, just the start of what the Rays are going to do before the end of the trade deadline. With as much as guys not only on the starting rotation but bullpen have been hurt, it wouldn't be a bad idea to go after some arms. And with the way this Rays team is built with a farm full of prospects and financial flexibility, this is the time for them to do everything they can to make their way back to the World Series.

Starting pitching

As for starting pitching, the Rays should look into two potential Detroit Tigers pitchers in Eduardo Rodriguez and Michael Lorenzen, as they are reportedly on the trade block, according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today. But as mentioned in the tweet, both of these guys are going to come with a huge price tag attached to them.

The Detroit #Tigers are definitely trading starters Eduardo Rodriguez and Michael Lorenzen, it’s simply a case of seeing which team blinks first with their high price tag. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) July 31, 2023

Amidst a standout season, Eduardo Rodriguez boasts a decorated career. His impressive 2.95 ERA and invaluable experience make him an appealing asset for someone like the Rays, who value pitching and are in desperate need of it. The issue with Rodriguez is his contract. Although he still has three years remaining on his deal, an opt-out clause presents the possibility of him exploring the free-agent market in the upcoming offseason.

Michael Lorenzen, who was the lone representative for the Tigers in this year's All-Star game, has been having an exceptional second half of the season. In 18 games this season, he's 5-7 with a 3.58 ERA with 83 punch-outs. He would obviously be the lesser of the two pitchers, but regardless, he would undoubtedly bolster the starting rotation, being the fourth or fifth man behind McClanahan, Glasnow, Efflin and now Civale, making them a potential title contender.

Relievers

The Tigers also have two relievers that the Rays should take a look at. Since the Rays have had to deal with so many injuries to their rotation, the bullpen has taken on a brunt of the innings this season, the third-most in the league in fact at 445.2. So, needless to say, the relievers need some relieving of their own, as they've had their own fair share of injuries themselves.

Two names for the Tigers are Jose Cisnero and Jason Foley. Cisnero would probably be the cheaper option as a two-month rental. Foley's contract doesn't expire until 2028, which the Rays could see a ton a value in, depending on what the Tigers would be asking for.

Either way, if the Rays are looking to make a last-minute deal, then looking north to Detroit is the way to go, as they would have not only an option at starting rotation but in a reliever as well (or who knows, possibly two).