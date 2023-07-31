On Monday, July 31st, we have a great slate of baseball and FanDuel is running a no runs first inning parlay that's paying out over 2-1 odds. We take a look at this no runs first-inning parlay on our MLB prop odds series this Monday, July 31st.

With a ton of options on the board, it is always good when FanDuel runs these promos to help us decide where to place our money. This promo has two no runs first inning bets from two different games parlayed together into one parlay. Let's take a look at what FanDuel's no runs first inning promo has to offer.

MLB No Runs First Inning Parlay Odds, Courtesy of FanDuel

MLB No Runs First Inning Parlay Odds

No Runs First Inning Parlay Odds: +250 or -108 for (TB-NYY) & -122 (MIL-WAS)

Tampa Bay Rays vs. New York Yankees

Tyler Glasnow is coming off a dominant start against the Marlins in which he allowed just one run over seven innings with eight strikeouts. German has not been as equally impressive as Glasnow has been as he has been hit hard in his last two games against the Mets and Angels, the three games prior however he was dominant. So, there is a glimpse of hope when it comes down to German shutting down the top of the order to start this game. Both pitchers are in the midst of their best stretches of the season, and they are both capable of shutting down the opposing offense for the first few innings.

Glasnow has been a dominant pitcher in the early going of his starts. In his last five starts, Glasnow hasn't given up a single run in the first inning. Also in those five starts, Glasnow hasn't gotten a ton of early run support as the Rays only scored in the first inning in just one of his last five starts. As for German, he has given up runs in the first inning in each of his last two games but the three games prior to that he was able to shut down the opposing bats in the first inning. Also, the Yankees haven't been able to give him a ton of early run support lately as well just scoring in the first inning once in his last five starts. We know that Glasnow should be able to shut down the Yankees offense in the early going so it's going to come down to whether or not German will be on his A-game tonight and if he is this should hit easily.

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Washington Nationals

Corbin Burnes, the former Cy Young Award winner in 2021, will start for the Brewers, while Jake Irvin will make his 15th start of the season for the Nationals as they collide in tonight's Monday matchup.

Both Burnes and Irvin have pitched well for their clubs thus far this season. The former CY Young Award winner in 2021, Corbin Burnes has compiled a 9-6 record with a 3.46 ERA, 1.04, and 131 strikeouts on the season. Over his last three games, he has been absolutely dominant just allowing two runs on seven hits while striking out 29 batters. Burnes also has been better on the road than he has been at home this season. He has a 3.00 ERA with a 0.94 WHIP and 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings on the road and he hasn't given up a run on the road since his July 1st start against Pittsburgh where he only gave up two runs. Burners also have been dominant to the start of his games for the Brewers. Just in his last five games alone, he hasn't given up a single run in the first inning, it's when he pitches deep into games with a high pitch count is where he will usually let up a run.

Jake Irvin on the other hand hasn't had the same success as Burnes this season but he has been respectable for the Nationals in his first major league season. While he may be serving up more home runs than usual over his last two games with five home runs and nine in his last six games, he also has struck out 16 batters in his last two games alone. He just needs to get through the top of the order in the first inning which is something he has been able to do well. He has given up a run in the first inning just once in his last five games which bodes well for his matchup tonight at home against the visiting Milwaukee Brewers.