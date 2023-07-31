The Tampa Bay Rays have bolstered their pitching staff with the MLB trade deadline one day away, as the team has acquired Cleveland Guardians starter Aaron Civale in exchange for Rays no. 4 prospect Kyle Manzardo, league sources told Jeff Passan of ESPN.

Civale, 28, has been excellent for the Guardians this year, pitching to a 2.34 ERA and 1.03 WHIP with 58 strikeouts in 77 innings pitched.

With a 1.45 ERA in the month of July, Civale did wonders for his trade value, something the Guardians, treading water in the weaker American League Central, noticed.

It was reported that the Guardians were “willing to listen” to trade offers on Civale– and the Rays, who have stumbled since their red-hot start to the season, were in need of another starter.

Injuries have not been kind to the Rays rotation, as the likes of Shane McClanahan, Zach Eflin, Drew Rasmussen and Tyler Glasnow have all dealt with some sort of ailment at one point or another this season.

Bypassed for first place in the American League East, the Rays clearly needed another hurler. Civale, who has been a dependable middle-of-the-rotation type for the Guardians the past several seasons, will represent a nice upgrade for Tampa Bay as they push for the postseason.

Meanwhile, the Guardians acquire a potential bat for their future lineup in Manzardo, rated as the Rays' no. 4 prospect. The young first baseman is currently dealing with a sore left shoulder but is expected return soon upon joining Cleveland's minor league system.

In 179 career minor league games, Manzardo has posted a .291 batting average and a .935 OPS.