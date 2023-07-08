It initially felt like the Tampa Bay Rays were merely falling victim to the law of averages, but after a brutal injury update, fans can only conclude that is instead Murphy's Law currently wreaking havoc within the clubhouse.

Trusted right-handed pitcher Drew Rasmussen, who has been on the injured list since May with a flexor strain in his elbow, requires surgery and is expected to be out until the middle of next season, per Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times. It is an absolute punch to the gut for Rasmussen and the fan base that was hopeful he could return this year.

Manager Kevin Cash conveyed the bad news and expressed that the tough decision is the best option for the 2017 first-round pick. “Cash said Rasmussen is frustrated but that Dr. {Keith} Meister ‘just felt like this was probably the best course of action to get him back on the field as quick as possible, and as healthy as possible,”' Topkin also tweeted.

This will be third procedure Drew Rasmussen has had done on his UCL, so there is hope that installing a brace will prevent any more severe damage in the future. In the meanwhile, Tampa Bay is fiercely stagnating after losing six games in a row. Its lead in the American League East has shockingly shrunk to just two-and-a-half games over the Baltimore Orioles.

Injuries to the pitching staff has made it extremely difficult for the Rays to maintain the blistering pace they started with through the first two months of the season. Back in April, Jeffrey Springs was lost for the year to Tommy John surgery. Though, they got back closer Pete Fairbanks in June and are aiming for a mid-July return for ace Shane McClanahan.

Preserving the health of the staff is the top priority, but this recent run of futility no longer gives Cash or the organization the luxury of being patient. The needed reinforcements might have to come from another team. Formerly a franchsie with little to worry about, Tampa is now feeling the heat with the trade deadline coming up fast.