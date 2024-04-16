Masters week is officially over, and it is time for the RBC Heritage. Below we will continue our PGA Tour odds series with a RBC Heritage prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the event.
Masters week was a lot of fun, and Augusta played as tough as it ever has. Now that is has passed, the PGA Tour heads to Hilton Head, South Carolina as Harbor Town Golf Links hosts the RBC Heritage, which is a signature event. For this event, there is going to be no cut, so all participants essentially have a chance at the gold.
Last year, Matt Fitzpatrick was able to edge out Jordan Spieth in a playoff to win the RBC Heritage. He shot 17-under par, including an 8-under day in round three. At Harbor Town, golfers will have to be solid with their irons. There is not going to be a lot of drivers hit on this course, so being able to hit the irons with accuracy is important. This course does have some smaller greens, so players will need to keep that in mind, but there truly is a chance for anybody to win here – as long as they have good course management.
Here are the RBC Heritage odds, courtesy of FanDuel
RBC Heritage Odds
Scottie Scheffler: +400
Xander Schauffele: +1100
Rory McIlroy: +1200
Ludvig Aberg: +1200
Patrick Cantlay: +1400
Tommy Fleetwood: +1800
Collin Morikawa: +1800
Max Homa: +2500
Matt Fitzpatrick: +2500
Will Zalatoris: +2800
Cameron Young: +2800
Si Woo Kim: +3300
Wyndham Clark: +3300
Sahith Theegala: +3500
Jordan Spieth: +3500
Russell Henley: +3500
Shane Lowry: +4000
J.T Posten: +6000
Tony Finau: +5000
Justin Thomas: +5000
Brian Harman: +5500
Emiliano Grillo: +11000
How to Watch RBC Heritage
TV: Golf Channel, CBS
Stream: Peacock, ESPN+, Paramount+
Favorite Picks for RBC Heritage
Scottie Scheffler: Scheffler leads the world in just about everything golf related. We can not make a favorites section in golf betting, and not add Scheffler if he is a part of the event. However, it was stated last week that Scheffler would drop out of the Masters if his wife went into labor. The same could only be true about the RBC Heritage. It seems the only thing that could stop Scheffler from winning is the birth of his child.
Ludvig Aberg: Aberg had an incredible showing at his Master debut. He shot seven-under, including a final round 69 to earn second place alone. With his second place finish at the Masters, he has finished in the top-15 in his last three events. He does just about everything well, but his iron play is some of the best on tour right now. If he keeps it up, it would not be surprising to see him win this weekend.
Patrick Cantlay: Cantlay knows this course, and that is what makes him a favorite. In his past four starts at this event, Cantlay has three top-3 finished, including one runner-up. He did miss the cut in 2021, but I am not worried about that. Cantlay has played this course well every other time he starts here. He has made every cut this season, and finished T22 at the Masters last week. He has the ability to win this event, and the easier course will help him out.
Max Homa: Homa was in the running to win the Masters until Scheffler pulled away. He missed the cut last season at this event, but it is not easy going from the mentally draining Masters Tournament to this one. This year, Homa is very good at getting himself out of trouble. However, he has to stop putting himself in those situations. He does need to strike the ball a little better, but he was fantastic at the Masters. If he can carry his momentum into this tournament, Home will end up on top.
Sleeper Picks for RBC Heritage
Matt Fitzpatrick: Fitzpatrick as a sleeper pick seems strange considering he is the reigning champion. He has also finished T4 and T14 in two of the previous three leading into last years win. Fitzpatrick can play this course well, and when Fitzpatrick is on, he is very tough to beat. He has played very well in his last three starts, and he needs to keep that going if he wants to defend his title.
Wyndham Clark: Clark at his odds seems like a good bet. He had a bit of a meltdown at the Masters, but who can blame him? Before that, Clark was one of the best golfers on tour. Clark has one win, two runner-ups, and he has made over seven million dollars this season. Clark is third in total strokes gained this season, 13th in greens in regulation, 10th in putts per hole, and fourth in scoring average. Do not be surprised to see Clark return to his form in this event.
Jordan Spieth: Spieth has had his ups and downs. However, he has been at his absolute best at Harbor town the past two seasons. He won two years ago, and it took a playoff to beat him last year. He has only made five cuts this season, but he has finished top-10 in three of those. Spieth also seemed poised to shoot well at the Genesis before being disqualified. He has a lot to clean up, there is no doubt about that, but RBC seems to bring out the best in him.
Emiliano Grillo: This is a true sleeper. Grillo has finished T2 and T7 in two of the last three years at Harbor Town. There is a missed cut in there, but he has been playing well at this course, nonetheless. Grillo missed the cut at the Masters, but it was his first miss of the season. He has played very well besides that as he has a few top-10 finishes. He could be better off the tee, but his iron play and putting can keep him afloat. If he strikes it well this weekend, do not be surprised to see him with a chance to win on Sunday.
Final prediction and pick for RBC Heritage
This is a fun event, and the easy pick would be Scheffler. However, I am going to take Patrick Cantlay to win the RBC Heritage this weekend.
Final prediction and pick for RBC Heritage: Patrick Cantlay (+1400)