Scottie Scheffler's historic PGA Tour run continues at RBC Heritage

Scottie Scheffler continued his dominant run on the PGA Tour with a weather-delayed victory at the RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links on Monday.
One week after solidifying his historic reign over men's golf at the Masters, Scheffler shot a 19-under in Hilton Head, South Carolina, to win the Signature Event.
The world no. 1 has four wins in his last five PGA Tour starts. In March, he won the Arnold Palmer Invitational, a signature event, and the Players Championship. (At the Valero Texas Open, Scheffler's putt to force a playoff lipped out. He finished T2.)
Scheffler, who didn't play the Harbour Town back-nine before his first round, opened the tournament with a ho-hum 69. Inevitably, though, he surged past a field that included 28 of the top 30 players in the world with a 65 on Friday and 63 on Saturday.
Scheffler carried a five-shot lead into Monday with three holes left to play. In the end, his final round 68 was enough to stave off Sahith Theegala (-16), Wyndham Clark (-15), and Patrick Cantlay (-15). Justin Thomas, J.T. Poston, Patrick Rodgers, and Sepp Straka finished T5 at 14-under.
“I didn't show up here just to have some sort of ceremony and have people tell me congratulations,” said Scheffler. “I came here with a purpose.”
It feels like Scottie will never lose again 🤩 @FDSportsbook pic.twitter.com/hVcBkY4vQr
— Golfbet (@Golfbet) April 22, 2024
Tiger Woods (2007-08) was the last player to win four out of five PGA Tour events, and the last player to win on the PGA Tour the week after claiming a major (2006).
Bernhard Langer (1985) last went back-to-back at the Masters and RBC.
“Coming off the high last week to going into here, not really with a ton of energy, not really with a ton of prep work,” Scheffler said. “I think it's underrated how difficult it is to do the stuff that Tiger was doing, and win like every single week. It takes a lot out of you emotionally and physically, especially major championships.”
Scheffler earned $3.2 million of the $20 million RBC purse. He's pocketed $18.7 million for his work in 10 tournaments this season.
Scheffler now has 11 wins and 33 top-fives in his last 60 worldwide starts. He hasn't carded an official round over par since August.
“It’s pretty epic,” said Theegala, who played in the final group with Scheffler. “I was talking to Carl, my caddie, walking to 15 tee box. I was like, I grew up watching the end of Tiger, got to see Rory, DJ, Jordan, like all these guys kind of dominate for a period of time, and I was like, we could be in the midst of something really, really special.”
“It does not get boring,” Scheffler emphasized. “I think hitting a really well-struck golf shot close to the pin is like an addicting feeling.”
Expect anything different?
Scottie Scheffler is on another level 🔥 pic.twitter.com/u5QDhyWfQL
— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) April 21, 2024
The second major of the year, the 2024 PGA Championship, tees off on May 16 at Valhalla in Louisville, Kentucky. Scheffler is almost a 3-1 favorite against the field. He's +6000 to win all four majors in 2024.
Meanwhile, on the LPGA Tour, world No. 1 Nelly Korda just rattled off her fifth win in a row, at the first major of the season, the Chevron Championship. Keep up, Scottie.