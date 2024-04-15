Every decade or so, a golfer emerges on the PGA Tour that is clearly levels ahead of his peers. Scottie Scheffler has emerged as that golfer, and he cemented his case as the best golfer in the world with a win at the 2024 Masters. Scheffler now has two green jackets to his name, and it has led to a lot of money in his wallet. After the Masters, Scottie Scheffler's net worth in 2024 now stands at over $54 million, and in this article, we are going to take a closer look at how he has come to his wealth.
Scottie Scheffler's net worth in 2024 (estimate): $54 million
Scottie Scheffler is the newest winner of the Masters, and that accomplishment earned him a nice pump in his pay. Now, Scheffler's net worth is around $54 million. This is according to sites including sportingnews and sportskeeda. Celebritynetworth.com even claims Scheffler's net worth is as high as $70 million.
Scottie Scheffler is only 27 years old, but his early success on the PGA Tour is already making him one of the highest-paid golfers in the world. He has reportedly made over $82 million on the PGA Tour throughout his career, including over $57 million on official PGA events.
Scheffler has earned significant winnings since he emerged as a professional golfer, but his career (and net worth) took a significant turn for the better in 2021-22. That year, he made $14,046,909 in winnings, by far the most of his career to that point. He followed that up with a career-high $21,014,342 in winnings the following season and $15,093,235 in 2023-24.
The number one golfer in the world saw his net worth boosted with his most recent win at the Masters. There, his purse was worth $3,600,000, although that wasn't even his best payday of the year. His wins at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and the Players Championship earned him $4 million and $4,500,000, respectively.
Scheffler's consistent winning abilities have earned him plenty of purses in his still relatively young career, but because he is the top golfer in the world, he has also made plenty of money through endorsements. Scheffler reportedly has brand deals with TaylorMade, Nike, Rolex, NetJets, Variety Community Banks, and others. He entered rare territory by winning the Masters for a second time, so the endorsement deals will likely continue coming in.
Scottie Scheffler's career
Scottie Scheffler's golf career began long before he became the number-one golfer in the world. Scheffler was born in New Jersey, and his interest in golf began at the age of three. Scheffler eventually became one of the most prolific amateur golfers ever, as he won 75 times on the PGA junior circuit. He became the top-ranked junior golfer in the country in high school in 2014, and he even won state titles three times in high school.
Scheffler played his college golf at the University of Texas. There, he became the Phil Mickelson Freshman of the Year and helped his team win the 2017 Walker Cup.
As an amateur, Scheffler qualified for the US Open in both 2016 and 2017, and he even made the cut in the latter year. Scheffler graduated from Texas in 2018 and became a full-fledged professional soon thereafter. Scheffler became the 2020 PGA Tour Rookie of the Year as he finished fourth at the 2020 PGA Championship.
Despite his youth, Scheffler became the top-ranked golfer in the world by 2022. That year, he won the Masters for the first time. He was only the fifth golfer ever to win the Masters as the number one golfer in the world. Scheffler has already started off 2024 hot, with three tournament wins to his name already this year.
That, of course, includes his most recent win at the Masters. Scheffler was the biggest betting favorite at the event since prime Tiger Woods. He became one of only 18 golfers to earn a green jacket on multiple occasions, and he seems destined to continue dominating the PGA Tour for the foreseeable future.
Scottie Scheffler is clearly the best golfer in the world, but were you surprised by his net worth?