Real Madrid's interest in Manchester City's Phil Foden continues to gather momentum as reports emerge of Juni Calafat, the club's chief scout, being captivated by the midfielder's recent masterclass against Manchester United. Foden's exceptional performance, which saw him score twice in City's 3-1 derby victory at the Etihad Stadium, has firmly placed him on Real Madrid's radar as a potential transfer target.
According to sensational reports from Spain's Defensa Central, Calafat sees Foden as a valuable addition to Real Madrid's squad, considering him an alternative option to Erling Haaland, whose transfer could prove more complex. Calafat's track record in identifying and securing talent for Real Madrid speaks volumes, with his involvement in signings such as Federico Valverde, Vinicius Junior, and Rodrygo highlighting his eye for emerging stars.
The 51-year-old Spaniard's expertise in scouting Brazilian talent has been particularly instrumental for Real Madrid, cementing his reputation as a critical figure in the club's recruitment strategy. His admiration for Foden underscores the midfielder's growing stature in European football, with his performance against Manchester United is a testament to his ability to deliver on the big stage.
Foden's prolific season, which has seen him contribute 18 goals and ten assists for Pep Guardiola's side, has undoubtedly caught the attention of top clubs across the continent. Despite having over three years remaining on his current City contract, Real Madrid's interest could pose a significant temptation for the 23-year-old playmaker as he considers his long-term future.
As speculation surrounding Foden's future intensifies, Real Madrid's pursuit of the talented midfielder signals their ambition to reinforce their squad with top-quality talent. With Calafat leading the charge in identifying potential targets, Foden's emergence as a prime candidate highlights the allure of Real Madrid for Europe's brightest stars.