Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola lavished praise on Phil Foden after the midfielder's spectacular brace secured a comeback victory against Manchester United in the highly anticipated derby clash on Sunday, reported by GOAL. However, in the midst of his commendation, Guardiola couldn't resist injecting a touch of humor, poking fun at Foden's supposed lack of pressure.
Guardiola, reflecting on Foden's transformation into a world-class player, highlighted the midfielder's innate passion for football. Recalling Foden's early years at the club, Guardiola noted that the pressure for him would be akin to handling a press conference about the last book he read rather than football. The manager emphasized Foden's love for the game, stating that from a young age, football was something he lived for.
Speaking to Sky Sports, Guardiola said: “When I arrived and he was 17 or 18 years old, he had it. Football, he lives for it. The pressure for Phil is if he has to do a press conference about the last book that he read. But football, he loves it.”
The manager reminisced about Foden's development, acknowledging that while the midfielder already possessed an aggressive style with the ball at a young age, he has matured tactically. Foden's evolution included a better understanding of defensive responsibilities, transforming him into a well-rounded player.
Pep Guardiola highlighted the unique impact Foden has during matches, asserting that whenever the young star approaches the opponent's box, there's an electric anticipation among fans, confident that something remarkable is about to unfold. This, Guardiola believes, is what makes Foden an indispensable player for both Manchester City and the England national team.
Phil Foden, in the current 2023-24 season, has displayed stellar form, netting 18 goals in various competitions – a career-best for the talented midfielder. As Manchester City gears up for the Champions League clash against Copenhagen and a crucial Premier League fixture against Liverpool, Foden's role becomes increasingly pivotal in the pursuit of further successes.