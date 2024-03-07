Red Bull Racing reportedly has suspended the female employee who made allegations of inappropriate behavior against team principal Christian Horner with pay, according to Luke Smith of The Athletic.
The suspension was related to the findings of an outside investigation that led to the dismissal of a grievance against Christian Horner, according to Smith.
When the complaint was dismissed last week, Red Bull Racing's parent company, Red Bull GmbH, acknowledged that she has the right o appeal, but it is unclear whether or not an appeal has been filed, according to Smith.
After the dismissal of the grievance, messages that were allegedly sent between Horner and the employee were leaked anonymously ahead of the start of the F1 season in Bahrain last weekend. Horner refused to respond to those, and also declined to comment about the reported suspension this week ahead of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.
After Red Bull Racing's Max Verstappen won in dominating fashion at the Bahrain Grand Prix last weekend, Horner had a firm statement on the grievance and spoke on his confidence that he will remain in his position with the team.
“There was a full, lengthy internal process that was completed by an independent (investigator),” Horner said, via Smith. “And the grievance that was raised was dismissed. End of. Move on.”
However, Horner caught heat from Max Verstappen's father, Jos Verstappen, as he asserted that Horner remaining with in his role would put the team at risk of being “torn apart.” Max Verstappen affirmed that he wants to stay with Red Bull and said his focus is on the team's performance on track on Wednesday.