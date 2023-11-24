Lewis Hamilton did not like Christian Horner's supposed revelation about the Mercedes driver reaching out to the F1 Red Bull boss for a seat.

Christian Horner recently went out proclaiming that he and Lewis Hamilton interacted. More specifically, the F1 Red Bull team manager highlighted that the legendary Mercedes driver was reaching out about the vacancy in their secondary seat. But, this did not bode well with Toto Wolff and some parts of the Silver Arrows' management. The British F1 driver then had to finally clear up the murmurs. He even slammed the Red Bull head honcho in his latest statement, via Planet F1.

“I checked with everyone on the team, and no one has spoken to them. But, they have tried to reach out to us. I picked up my old phone… and I switched it on obviously, hundreds of messages came through, and I realized there was one from Christian to get together and have a chat at the end of the season,” was the revelation that Lewis Hamilton made to dispel the rumors of his possible Red Bull transfer.

The F1 Mercedes driver would then blast Christian Horner, “There’s a lot of people here that like to drop my name in many conversations because they know it’s going to make waves. If you’re a little bit lonely and don’t get paid much attention, that’s what they tend to do, just mention my name.”

Hamilton disclosed that he told Toto Wolff about the Red Bull manager messaging him. There is still no response from the Mercedes boss but it looks like this issue is fully shut. As of the moment, the Silver Arrows are focusing on their goal to finish strong. They currently have to make sure that they win the battle for second in the World Constructors' Standings. Executing it despite Ferrari's late-season bloom will be difficult.