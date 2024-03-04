Red Bull driver Max Verstappen will look to win his second race in a row to start the 2024 Formula One World Championship at Jeddah Street Circuit in Saudi Arabia, but his father, Jos, will not be there to support him, per Nate Saunders of ESPN.
“Max Verstappen's father, Jos, will not attend the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix following comments he made about under-fire Red Bull boss Christian Horner, sources told ESPN.”
Jos has not shied away from voicing out his anti-Christian Horner stance amid the controversy involving the Red Bull principal, who allegedly committed inappropriate behavior against a Red Bull racing employee. However, Horner has already been cleared of the said allegation after an independent investigation initiated by Red Bull.
It can be remembered that Jos called out for the removal of Horner as Red Bull's team principal following Max Verstappen's Bahrain Grand Prix, saying that “there is tension here while [Horner] remains in position.”
“The team is in danger of being torn apart. It can't go on the way it is. It will explode. He is playing the victim, when he is the one causing the problems,” the elder Verstappen added.
It remains to be seen how much the apparent animosity of Max Verstappen's dad toward Horner will impact the performance of the three-time F1 champion, but it could be enough to cause a major dilemma for the driver. It could reach a point where he has to decide on whether to stick with Red Bull amid Jos' dislike of Horner or look for an option to leave his current team down the road. It's purely speculation for now, but one that's worth revisiting should the drama persists.