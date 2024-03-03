Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has been at the center of criticism as a result of a misconduct investigation that was launched after a woman employed by the team made a complaint of inappropriate behavior, and now he is catching some criticism from Jos Verstappen, the father of their top driver Max Verstappen, for his handling of the investigation.
Jos Verstappen has said that Christian Horner staying around the Red Bull team has them “in danger of being torn apart,” according to Nate Saunders of ESPN.
“There is tension here while he remains in position,” Jos Verstappen said to the Daily Mail, according to Saunders. “… The team is in danger of being torn apart. It can't go on the way it is. It will explode. He is playiing the victim, when he is the one causing the problems.”
Max Verstappen's opinion on the matter is unknown, but it did not impact his on-track performance, as he started the 2024 season with a dominant win in Bahrain Grand Prix. His Red Bull teammate, Sergio Perez, finished second, helping the team secure maximum points in the first race of the season.
Horner swiftly addressed the situation recently as well.
“I'm not going to comment on what motives, whatever person may have for doing this,” Horner said, via Saunders.
Horner went on to say that he has full support within the racing team and the wider Red Bull company.
Based on performance in the first race, Red Bull remains the runaway favorite to win both championships again this season. Still, the team and Horner himself will have to navigate the ongoing investigation.