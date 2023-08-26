Kenley Jansen's injury might not keep him from pitching for the Boston Red Sox in this weekend's series with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Kenley Jansen threw a live batting practice session that went well, and the Red Sox pitcher thinks he can pitch Sunday in the series finale with the Dodgers, according to MLB.com's Ian Browne.

Jansen left Wednesday's against the Houston Astros early with hamstring tightness. The Red Sox closer only threw three pitches before heading to the dugout. Jansen later said that he hoped to avoid a stint on the IL.

The Red Sox-Dodgers series is highlighted by the players who are facing their former long-time team. Boston fans showered Mookie Betts with cheers in his first game back at Fenway Park. Jenson spent the first 12 years of his MLB career in Los Angeles. He saved 350 games and pitched to a 2.37 ERA with the Dodgers from 2010-2021.

Betts scored two runs in the Dodgers' 7-4 win over the Red Sox Friday.

The Red Sox can ill-afford to lose any key players for a significant period of time. Boston entered Saturday 4.5 games behind Houston for the third and final AL wild-card spot. The team split this week's four-game series with the Astros. The Toronto Blue Jays are also ahead of Boston in the wild-card standings.

Jansen has 29 saves and a 2.80 ERA in his first season with Boston. The veteran had been terrific in August before getting hurt. Jansen has allowed one run and four baserunners in 7.1 innings this month, going six-for-six in save opportunities and picking up his third win of the 2023 campaign.