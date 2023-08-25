Kenley Jansen knows a playoff team when he sees one. The Boston Red Sox closer has pitched in 10 straight postseasons and won a World Series with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2020.

With the Red Sox in the midst of a playoff push, Jansen is sending some motivation to his Boston teammates ahead of a weekend series against his former team.

“Hopefully, we can get this thing together and figure it out to have a winning team,” Jansen said, via Christopher Smith. “I believe in this team. I really do believe in this team. But we’ve got to put it together for us to be a winning team.”

The Red Sox are feeling good right now after a 16-run walloping of the Houston Astros on Thursday, earning a series split against the reigning World Series champions.

The Red Sox are 68-60 with 34 games left in the season. They are currently 3.5 games out of an American League wild card spot and face one other league's toughest remaining schedules. It also doesn’t help that Kenley Jansen is sidelined for the foreseeable future with a hamstring issue, though he is not expected to go on the injured list.

Jansen threw three pitches in his last appearance before being removed. The Red Sox certainly can't afford to lose him for very long as he's been one of the best closers in the MLB this season. He has a 2.81 ERA and 29 saves in 46 appearances.

Boston has turned some heads in what was supposed to be a mediocre year. It could make even more noise with a trip to the postseason, where it is never easy to win at Fenway Park.