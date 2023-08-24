The Boston Red Sox are holding out hope of somehow landing a Wild Card spot. However, it is going to be an uphill battle, with them currently four games behind the Seattle Mariners for the third spot. An injury to Kenley Jansen certainly isn't good news for the Red Sox, but he gave a somewhat promising update, per Christopher Smith of MassLive.com.

‘Red Sox closer Kenley Jansen said he feels good today and he’ll see how the hamstring feels in the coming days. He sounded confident he’d be able to avoid the IL. He talked about this being a crucial time and wanting to be out there.'

Against the Houston Astros on Wednesday night, Jansen left early with some discomfort, and Red Sox fans immediately went into panic mode. But this update seems to be positive, and it's all the more important with September coming up.

Jansen has been a rock in the closer role in his first season with the Red Sox after spending last season with the Atlanta Braves. So far this season, he has gone 3-5 with a 2.81 ERA and 29 saves in 46 appearances, and the Jansen addition has proven to be one of the best signings for the Red Sox this offseason.

Jansen was named to the All-Star team as the team's lone representative, and the veteran has exceeded expectations this year. If he can avoid an IL stint, that would be a huge bonus for the team as they try to gain ground in the playoff race.