We're here to bring you another prediction and pick for Friday's slate of MLB action as the 2023 Regular Season begins to wind down. We head over to the American League East for this series between rivals as the Boston Red Sox (74-73) visit the Toronto Blue Jays (80-67) for a three game series. Check out our MLB odds series for our Red Sox-Blue Jays prediction and pick.

The Boston Red Sox are currently fourth in the AL East and sit 17.5 games back of the divisional leaders in Baltimore. They're still considered to be in the hunt for a Wild Card spot, but they'll have to put together an impressive run to end the season. They're just 3-7 in their last 10 but have a chance to make up some ground in the standings against Toronto. Brayan Bello (RHP) will be their starter.

The Toronto Blue Jays are currently third in the AL East and sit 11.5 games back of the Orioles. They're in a much better spot as far as the Wild Card goes and they'll have a favorable matchup at home against the Red Sox this series. After posting a great record for most of the month, they come into this series hoping to bounce back after an 0-4 sweep against the Texas Rangers. Jose Berrios (RHP) will get the nod.

Here are the Red Sox-Blue Jays MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Red Sox-Blue Jays Odds

Boston Red Sox: +1.5 (-184)

Toronto Blue Jays: -1.5 (+152)

Over: 8 (-108)

Under: 8 (-112)

How To Watch Red Sox vs. Blue Jays

TV: New England Sports Network

Stream: MLB.TV, fuboTV

Time: 7:07 p.m. ET/ 4:07 p.m. PT

Why The Red Sox Could Cover The Spread

The Red Sox have been trending in the wrong direction during September and they're seeing their Wild Card hopes slip away with each loss they suffer. They've had a rough stretch of games and haven't been able to find consistency from their lineup. They will, however, have the confidence in knowing they lead the Blue Jays 7-3 on the season series and swept them 3-0 last time they played in Toronto.

Brayan Bello (12-8) will get the start behind a 6.68 ERA through 142 innings of work. He's been a steady workhorse for the Red Sox all season and has done a great job of limiting home runs hit off of him. He doesn't have a ton of movement behind his pitches, but he's great at putting batters in the hole and could easily force this Blue Jays team into a tough night from the box.

Why The Blue Jays Could Cover The Spread

The Blue Jays have been much more consistent through September and late-August than the Red Sox and it should show in this series at home. They'll have to bounce back, however, after dropping four consecutive games in which they were outscored 9-35 by the Texas Rangers. Their bats have been struggling and their pitching hasn't been good in the dome at all this year. They failed to pick up hits in those outings and they're 61-35 when recording at least eight, so expect the Blue Jays to try getting on base early against Bello.

Jose Berrios (10-10) will start behind his 3.63 ERA through 171 innings pitched. He's been great in limiting opposing runs and he gives the Blue Jays a great chance to win each time he's out. He notched seven strikeouts in each one of his last two starts and he'll be in a great spot to continue his success. He's pitched slightly better at home, but it won't mean much if their batting woes bleed into this series.

Final Red Sox-Blue Jays Prediction & Pick

The Red Sox don't have much of a chance to contend for the Wild Card at this point, but they could certainly make it interesting if they can win this series over the Blue Jays. The Blue Jays had a tough series at home recently and there's a good chance their struggles could continue during this series. Furthermore, this Red Sox team somehow finds a way to win against Toronto, so we'll take them with the prediction and the favorable pitching matchup.

Final Red Sox-Blue Jays Prediction & Pick: Boston Red Sox +1.5 (-184)