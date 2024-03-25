The Houston Rockets are arguably the hottest team in the NBA right now, on an eight-game winning streak that has them within striking distance of a spot in the NBA Play-In Tournament, and Isiah Thomas issued a warning to the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors that if they slip up, the Rockets are there to take advantage.
“I think they (Warriors) do hold on because of their experience, but I'm telling you, them Houston Rockets, they coming, and they playing hard,” Isiah Thomas said on NBA TV. “And you know, the Warriors and the Lakers, the last two years, they should be thanking Adam Silver for the play-in. Yeah, they should be thanking Adam Silver for the play-in, because if there was no play-in, these two teams would be out of the playoffs for the last two years. It's crazy. And to answer the question about the Rockets, hey they've won eight straight, playing great basketball. They're confident, they're young, and they're taking on all comers. So Golden State and LA. There's pressure to keep winning, because there's somebody knocking on the door, and they're (Rockets) not going away.”
Despite the injury to Alperen Sengun, the Rockets have played great basketball, with the latest performance coming in dominant fashion with a 147-119 win over the Utah Jazz. Jalen Green scored 41, while Fred VanVleet put up 34.
With 12 games remaining on the schedule, the Rockets will have to continue to win at this type of clip to have a chance at the NBA Play-In tournament. They are now 35-35 overall after being well below .500 before this winning streak. It is a remarkable show of determination after Alperen Sengun's injury and one of the better stories in the NBA right now.
Rockets chasing down the Warriors and Lakers
The Rockets currently sit 1.5 games back of the Warriors in the Western Conference, and three games back of the Lakers. Houston has one game left on the schedule with Golden State, but does not have any with Los Angeles coming up in the final 12 games of the season.
Houston is scheduled to play several strong teams, like the Oklahoma City Thunder, Dallas Mavericks, Minnesota Timberwolves, Orlando Magic and Los Angeles Clippers down the stretch. However, with it being the end of the regular season these next few weeks, the Rockets could benefit from other teams resting players if they are locked into playoff position. That will be a storyline to watch for over the last 12 games for Houston.
It will be interesting to see if the Rockets can make this a tight race down the stretch with the Warriors and Lakers. Based on current form, that should happen. Up next is a home game against the Portland Trail Blazers before a tough road game against the Thunder.