It's late March, and the best team this month are the Houston Rockets. Sporting a 9-1 record and a seven winning streak, the Rockets are surging into play-in contention out of nowhere. Currently, the Rockets are 2.5 games behind the final spot with thirteen games left in the regular season. There's much to admire about Houston's recent success. While we could discuss Jalen Green's explosion, Jock Landale, or veterans like Fred VanVleet and Jeff Green, let's turn our attention to a specific player who has delivered exceptional starting minutes: Amen Thompson.
At first glance, Thompson's overall stats this season might not seem noteworthy: 8.8 points, 5.9 rebounds on 53.9% shooting in 20.4 minutes, coupled with an inconsistent jumper, which might appear to be typical rookie figures. However, this hasn't been the case lately.
When starting, the rookie averages a double-double, with 14.5 points on 65% shooting and 10.3 rebounds. The rebound numbers increase by 1.2 when he plays at least 30 minutes.
Thompson's new development
Since Alperen Sengun went down with a season-ending injury on March 11th, Thompson's averages rose to sixteen points on 71% shooting, 8.7 rebounds, and two assists. These type of stats don't necessarily come from a pass first point guard. It wasn't what we saw during his brief stint in the Summer League. Arguably, it wasn't what the Rockets had intended upon selecting him fourth overall at draft night.
And yet, it's working.
Highest +/- by a rookie this month:
+91 — Amen Thompson
+45 — Chet Holmgren
Sometimes you have to adjust your game based on the circumstances. Discovering Thompson's 6'7 frame, innate athleticism, and knack for defense can easily translate to a small ball lineup. It's a great option, especially when your rotations need more versatility in the second unit.
On the surface, rebuilding teams draft players that they believe can ensure them wins, whether it be trading them for certain assets or adding them to a young core. It's even better if the player can adapt to unfamiliar situations.
Via Michael Shapiro from Chron, Thompson is the “de-facto center” for Houston. Given that Jabari Smith Jr. is labeled as the center replacement for Sengun, he doesn't spend too much time in the interior. Smith's shooting ability relegates him to the wings or the elbow. In contrast, Thompson's attempts at the basket yield better results.
Of course, the services of Sengun is sorely needed, but giving Thompson the green light to be that effective replacement gives the Rockets more options on both ends of the floor.
Rockets have a versatile piece
While the shooting isn't quite there yet, Thompson is an effective cutter at the baseline. Successful possessions during the Chicago Bulls matchup consisted of VanVleet or Green bringing up the ball at the top of the key. They'd come off a Landale screen, leaving him open at the free throw line.
While Landale can certainly knock in a jumpshot or a floater, there are better options, especially when Thompson dances around the baseline. His ability to read the Bulls' defenders and decide to quickly bolt to the basket at the right time makes it easy for Landale to dish the rock for an easy dunk.
Amen Thompson with AUTHORITY 😤pic.twitter.com/1VM4fNPiTI
On other times when the Rockets isolate with their guards, Thompson can act as a premier pick and roll threat undersized center threat. No lane to the basket? No problem. Thompson's vision, a key reason for his drafting, provides a myriad of scoring alternatives.
THIS AMEN THOMPSON PASS TO CAM WHITMORE IS RIDICULOUS pic.twitter.com/lonOlqwvan
Udoka had this to say about Thompson's smooth transition in his adjusted role:
“[Thompson has] never had to do that before but whether it’s [against] zone or man, he catches it in that [middle] area, he’s one dribble from the basket,” the Rockets coach said Thursday.
Even Thompson himself “never thought it [his role] would look like this.” Not only does speak volumes on how valuable he can become, it's also a testament to him as a player to be willing to try new things the coaching staff give him. Looking back on this draft 3-5 years from now, we might just be seeing the best player of the NBA draft outside of Victor Wembanyama.